Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ally Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $33.90 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

