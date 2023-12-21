Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amarin’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMRN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Amarin Stock Performance

Amarin stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Amarin has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.10.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $26,963.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 566,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,219. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Amarin by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Amarin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 887,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Amarin by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

