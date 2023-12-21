Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stake Lifted by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $88.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

