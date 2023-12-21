American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Buys $24,320.00 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 1,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $24,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMH opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

