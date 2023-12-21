Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 9,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $275.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

