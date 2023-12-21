Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Director Sells C$40,836.60 in Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) Director John Edward Peller sold 9,260 shares of Andrew Peller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total value of C$40,836.60.

Andrew Peller Price Performance

Andrew Peller has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$19.04.

Get Andrew Peller alerts:

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$100.18 million for the quarter.

Andrew Peller Announces Dividend

Andrew Peller Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

(Get Free Report)

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.