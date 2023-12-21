Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Director Sells C$40,836.60 in Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) Director John Edward Peller sold 9,260 shares of Andrew Peller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total value of C$40,836.60.
Andrew Peller Price Performance
Andrew Peller has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$19.04.
Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$100.18 million for the quarter.
Andrew Peller Announces Dividend
Andrew Peller Company Profile
Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.
Further Reading
