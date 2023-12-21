Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOUS. Stephens dropped their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

HOUS opened at $7.55 on Thursday. Anywhere Real Estate has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $834.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Silva bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,210.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

