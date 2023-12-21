Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.38 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.550-4.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.55-4.70 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of APOG stock opened at $51.79 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $101,677.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,333.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

