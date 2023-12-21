Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $297,576.33

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $1.18 million and $297,576.33 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00102731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00024610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00020016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005569 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

