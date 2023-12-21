ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC reduced its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in ArcBest by 21.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.74. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.10.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

