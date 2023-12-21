Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading 7.8% Higher

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.90. 57,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 434,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $822.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.58.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $1.18. The business had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,349,666.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

