Ardelyx’s (ARDX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARDX. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of ARDX opened at $5.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $49,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,904.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,413 shares of company stock worth $677,477. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Ardelyx by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 97,951 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

