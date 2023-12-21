Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives C$34.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.00.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities raised shares of Aritzia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

ATZ opened at C$26.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.38. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$51.65.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.12. Aritzia had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of C$534.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$522.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.7704117 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

