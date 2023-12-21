Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 5,281 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $199,477,460. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $260.17 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $266.58. The company has a market capitalization of $251.84 billion, a PE ratio of 98.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.04 and a 200-day moving average of $217.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

