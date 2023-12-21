Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 13,576 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

