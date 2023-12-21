Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $4.89 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 198,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $125,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 249,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 64.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.0873 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.