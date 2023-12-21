Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $307.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.10.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

