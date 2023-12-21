Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0373 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $7.31.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

