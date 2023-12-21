ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance
AACG opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $26.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.49.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 18.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ATA Creativity Global
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.