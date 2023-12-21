Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $160.05 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

