Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM opened at $154.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.45. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

