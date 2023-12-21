Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 23,245 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,245 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.
SPLV opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.29.
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
