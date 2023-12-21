Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 2,512 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,356 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

