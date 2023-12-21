Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.19 on Monday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

