BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Director Sells $25,015.68 in Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $25,015.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 773,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Raluca Dinu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Raluca Dinu sold 13,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $23,920.00.

Shares of BBAI opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBAI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

