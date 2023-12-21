BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0000

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $40.78 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001837 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002080 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001828 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002655 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002074 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
