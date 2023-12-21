BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.6% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,102,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8 %

BlackRock stock traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $795.48. The stock had a trading volume of 53,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,792. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $694.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $692.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

