BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 57,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 118,360 shares.The stock last traded at $11.43 and had previously closed at $11.41.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
