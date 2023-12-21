BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 57,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 118,360 shares.The stock last traded at $11.43 and had previously closed at $11.41.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUJ. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.