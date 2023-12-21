Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BGB opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $11.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

In other Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie purchased 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $50,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 34,593 shares in the company, valued at $368,069.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,946,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,174,000 after acquiring an additional 269,042 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 30.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 865,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 202,416 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 51.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,812 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 260.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.