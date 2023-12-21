Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 52.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth about $78,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.8 %

Boise Cascade stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,881. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.58. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $126.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.69.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boise Cascade

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.