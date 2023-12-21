BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $86.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at $481,694.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,179,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,600,000 after acquiring an additional 132,620 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4,763.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 78,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in BOK Financial by 321.6% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1,647.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

BOKF opened at $83.91 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

