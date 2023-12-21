BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 247,075 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $23,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,960,000 after buying an additional 68,414 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 62.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 105,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75,646 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,651,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.97. The stock had a trading volume of 439,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average is $55.27. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

