BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 6,254 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.84. 214,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,657. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.53.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
