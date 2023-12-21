BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 6,254 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.84. 214,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,657. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.53.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.0873 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.