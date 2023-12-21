BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Stryker by 95,685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.2 %

SYK stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $291.91. The company had a trading volume of 64,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,838. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $237.47 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.97 and a 200 day moving average of $284.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

