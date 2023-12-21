BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 7,202 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after buying an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after buying an additional 1,868,143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.30. The stock had a trading volume of 462,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,428. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

