BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,393 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Newmont by 12.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,746,000 after purchasing an additional 792,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $41.54. 999,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,834,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

