BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IUSB stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $46.01. The company had a trading volume of 131,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,271. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.