BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after acquiring an additional 541,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after acquiring an additional 178,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VTI stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.35. The stock had a trading volume of 507,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,105. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $238.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.91. The firm has a market cap of $331.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

