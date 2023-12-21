BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after buying an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.77. 196,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,823. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $128.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

