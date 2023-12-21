BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.26. 506,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,963. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $165.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.91 and a 200 day moving average of $155.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

