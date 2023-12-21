BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 288,919 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,379,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 238,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 119,020 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 228,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,209. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

