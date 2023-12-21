BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 13,994 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $99.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,838. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

