BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,257,857 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,257,857 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.66. 909,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234,460. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $39.29.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

