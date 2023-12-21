BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 4,587 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,586,000 after acquiring an additional 44,526 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ball by 4.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Ball by 75.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BALL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.02. The company had a trading volume of 97,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

