BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 4,765 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.06. 67,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.63. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

