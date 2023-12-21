BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 5,111 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 122.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,773,495. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.61.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

