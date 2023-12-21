BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

MA traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $421.89. 250,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $395.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $336.43 and a 1-year high of $427.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

