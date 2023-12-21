Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.11% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,609,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,911,000 after acquiring an additional 894,974 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.5% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 152,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.9% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $124.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $131.28.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.68%.

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

