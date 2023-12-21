Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Bread Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bread Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered Bread Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BFH

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.96. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $44.52.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,560. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bread Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bread Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its position in Bread Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 390,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Bread Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.