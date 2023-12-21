Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT at $1,119.67

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,119.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANFGF. HSBC initiated coverage on Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Antofagasta Company Profile

ANFGF opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $22.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

